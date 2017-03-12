Boyfriend of crash victim: ‘I hope everybody gets a chance to meet her in heaven’
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The boyfriend of a young woman killed when her car was hit by a vehicle being chased by police Saturday said he hopes everyone gets a chance to meet her in heaven.
Tara Oskam, 21, of Grand Rapids, a junior at Calvin College, was northbound on Broadmoor at 52nd Street when her vehicle collided with another vehicle fleeing from police during a high-speed chase.
Oskam and a passenger in the other vehicle both were pronounced dead at the scene.
“If there is anything I want people to know, it’s that she was everything to me and I long for people to find the same kind of love with someone that I had with her,” Oskam’s boyfriend, Chad Beisel, told FOX 17. “There is not a soul on this world that was as amazing as her, and that I hope everyone gets a chance to meet her in heaven.”
He also added that “today marked one and a half years together” for the two of them.
“She was a South Christian High School graduate, a speech pathology major and lived with friends in the campus apartments,” said Calvin College president Michael LeRoy, “Recognized as a gifted student and campus leader, Tara was loved and admired by many.”
