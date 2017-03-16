Grand Rapids-based company designs Little Caesars Arena seats

DETROIT — St. Cecilia Music Center in Grand Rapids, the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis and Churchill Downs in Louisville are just three projects where Grand Rapids-based Irwin Seating installed their work. The current project for the seating company is the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

The new, bright red seats are designed to offer more width and ideal comfort than those at Joe Louis Arena. The installation began March 13 in the lower bowl of the stadium, and is predicted to take three months finish. Altogether Irwin Seating is providing 18,600 seats for the arena, which will have a 20,000-person capacity.

The new home for the Detroit Red Wings and Pistons is set to open in September.

