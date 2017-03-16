Seven Amish family members hurt in crash with pickup truck

ROLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Seven members of an Amish family were hurt Thursday morning when a pickup hit the buggy they were riding in.

The crash happened about 8:00am on Blanchard Road near Rolland Road in Isabella County.

County deputies say that the pickup, driven by a 26-year-old man from Blanchard, hit the buggy heading east on Blanchard Road. The buggy was destroyed and all seven people, five adults and two children under the age of three, were taken to the hospital for injuries including broken bones and internal injuries. Deputies say that none of the injured appeared to be life threatening, but further information on their conditions is not known.

The horse was taken by trailer to a veterinarian’s office for a leg injury. Its status is also unknown.

Deputies say that the bright morning sun and a frosted over windshield in the pickup truck may have been factors in the crash. The crash also happened in a hilly area.

This is the second serious crash involving an Amish buggy in two days. Wednesday, two children were hurt and a horse was put down after a crash in Montcalm County.