Family remembers teen killed in crash on what would have been her 16th birthday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich– Balloons were released at a local park on Tuesday in honor of Alexis Brown-Johnson.

Brown-Johnson was killed in a rollover crash on U.S. 131 in Wayland early Sunday morning. Investigators say she was a passenger in the backseat of a vehicle that went off the road and rolled through a fence and ditch before coming to a rest on 12th Street. Two other passengers were hurt in that crash.

Police say the driver, a 20-year-old female from the Grand Rapids area was not injured and was believed to be under the influence at the time. Prosecutors are currently awaiting toxicology results to determine what charges they may file against her.

Tuesday would have been Brown-Johnson’s 16th birthday. In a message to FOX 17, her aunt Melissa Schictel said Lexi could light up any room and put a smile on the saddest person’s face. She was auntie’s little angel that gained her wings.

A memorial service for Brown-Johnson will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m., at the Guest House off Stocking Street in Grand Rapids. A burial will be held at a later date in Kingsley, Michigan.