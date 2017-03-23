GVSU students honored for saving woman during head-on crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLENDALE, Mich-- A pair of freshman students at Grand Valley State University were honored Thursday night for their heroic actions back in January.

Trevor Fairfield and Jarret Basset were on their way to Chick-fil-A when they saw a head-on crash happen on Lake Michigan Drive, just a few vehicles in front of them.

"Her car caught air and that's when I saw smoke coming from the car," said Fairfield.

Fairfield and Basset ran to the car where 21-year-old Danyell Oosterveld was trapped inside the vehicle, which had caught fire during the impact.

"We ran over to the car door and we had to grab the top of the door and start bending the metal down to a point where the window shattered," said Fairfield. "That's when I reached in and grabbed her underneath the arms and started pulling her out through the window. Once I got her torso out, my roommate grabbed her legs and that's when we brought her over to the side."

Police say Oosterveld was on her way to her father's birthday party when she was hit by a 19-year-old driver who was cited for driving under the influence of drugs.

"She's conscious, but she was very confused. She didn't know her car was on fire at the beginning until later when we told her," said Fairfield.

Oosterveld suffered injuries to her legs and is still recovering.

Fairfield actually had surgery on his shoulder just three weeks before that crash and wasn't supposed to lift more than 25 pounds for a year. He says he never gave a second thought to jumping in to help at that crash scene and would do it again.

"I told my mom I was like 'if it depended on my re-tearing my shoulder to save her life, I would do it,'" Fairfield told FOX 17. "I would do the same thing again."

Basset wasn't able to attend Thursday night's ceremony. However, both students received a plaque as well as a gift card to Chick-fil-A.

Fairfield says he and Basset haven't been able to meet Oosterveld yet due to her recovery, but have communicated on Facebook and look forward to seeing her in person one day.