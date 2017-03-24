Fire chief resigns, deputy fire chief fired in Cascade Township

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich – A national search will begin in April for a new fire chief in Cascade Township following the announcement of Chief John Sigg’s retirement on Friday.

Sigg had been with the department for the past 29 years, serving as chief since 2001.

“We appreciate the many contributions that Chief Sigg has made to the Cascade Fire Department over the years,” said Rob Beahan, Cascade Township Supervisor in a press release. “Under his leadership, we have expanded the department from three full-time firefighters in the 1980’s to a skilled team of 34 who operate out of two stations.”

The Cascade Township Fire Department services more than 18,000 residents.

Also Friday, the announcement that Deputy Chief John Shipley has been fired from the department. Lt. Doug Venema, Lt. Ron Rowland and Lt. Todd Stevenson will share leadership responsibilities for day-to-day operations until a new chief is found.

Both Sigg and Shipley were the focus of a township investigation following the arrest of two township firefighters accused of having a sexual relationship with a teenage girl.

Those firefighters, Clem Bell and Steven Drake, have also been fired from the department.