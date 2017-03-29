Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for March 29

1. Greater Grand Rapids-area residents can now get Meijer groceries delivered straight to their door!

It’s run through the app called “Shipt,” with a yearly membership costing $99. There’s also an option to pay for a monthly membership.

Customers can pay right on the app, and all orders over $35 will be delivered for free.

Meijer says the program has seen success in Detroit since September when it first launched.

2. Ford announced plans to invest more than a billion dollars in three of its plants in Michigan.

The automaker announced that the investment of $850 million will retool its Wayne plant to build the Ford Ranger and Bronco.

They will also invest in an engine plant in Romeo, as well as a new data center at its assembly plant in Flat Rock.

This comes months after Ford said it would put $700 million into electric and self-driving cars at the Flat Rock Plant.

President Trump praised Ford’s move, calling it an example of car companies coming back to the United States.

3. The annual Taste the West Side event is happening at the Goei Center tonight.

From 6 to 9 p.m. there will be food and drinks from a handful of the area’s breweries and restaurants. There will also be a silent and live auction, with prize packages to local businesses.

Tickets are $100 and available at the door or online.

All proceeds benefit Steepletown Neighborhood Services.

4. John Ball Zoo is running a very special event for Spring Break called “Zoobilee.”

The event starts Monday, April 3 through 7, and visitors can expect to watch animal demonstrations and get sneak peeks of new things to come.

All Zoobilee special activities are free with the already discounted admission price of $7 for adults and $6 for kids under 12.

For more details just head to jbzoo.org.

5. Crayola is retiring a crayon color for the first time in the company’s history.

The color is getting kicked out of the 24 color box, but Crayola won’t reveal which color it is until National Crayon Day on Friday.

They also haven’t announced how the empty slot will be filled.

Crayola makes a total of 120 different crayon colors.