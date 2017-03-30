Man arrested in Holland armed robbery shooting

HOLLAND, Mich. – A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting Wednesday morning in Holland.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the chest while in his vehicle Wednesday in the 300 block of Stratford Way during an apparent armed robbery. He drove himself to the hospital and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Holland Department of Public Safety officers say they identified the suspect and took him into custody Wednesday evening. He is only identified as a 21-year-old man.

His name has not been released, pending his arraignment. The Ottawa County Prosecutor is determining charges.