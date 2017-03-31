× Missing Kalamazoo man found; hospitalized

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A man missing since last weekend has been found.

Two men found Elishiba Thompson near the Kal Haven Trail in Oshtemo Township Friday. Thompson was found unresponsive and in medical distress. Another person called 911 and Thompson was taken to Bronson Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Thompson was reported missing on Wednesday, after having not been seen since Saturday, March 25. Search teams had been looking for Thompson in an area of North 10th Street near H Avenue earlier this week.