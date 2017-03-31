× One of two Cameo nightclub shooting suspects expected in court

CINCINNATI, Ohio (CNN) – We are getting a look at the two suspects charged in this week’s mass shooting at a Cincinnati nightclub.

One suspect, 29-year-old Deondre Davis, is currently hospitalized in critical condition with gunshot wounds.

But police say the second suspect, 27-year-old Cornell Beckley, is expected to appear in court Friday morning on a murder charge.

Authorities say additional charges are expected, and that at least one other suspect may still be at large.

One person was killed and more than a dozen wounded in Sunday’s shooting at the Cameo nightclub.

Cincinnati’s police chief called what happened a case of an altercation that escalated into gun violence.