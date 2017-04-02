× Montague teacher facing sex crime charges turns self in

MONTAGUE, Mich. — A Montague High School physical education teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a student turned himself into police on Saturday, jail records confirm.

The Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office issued a charge of third-degree criminal sexual conduct against Ryan Wright on Friday. The crime is alleged to have happened between June 16, 2016 and Feb. 27 at the high school, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Wright, who was in Florida at the time the charges were issued, was given 24 hours to turn himself in to authorities.

He is expected to be arraigned in court on Monday.

School officials worked with Montague Police and Michigan State Police as soon as the allegations surfaced in late February.

Wright was placed on paid administrative leave in early March after the allegations first surfaced.