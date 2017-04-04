× Montague teacher charged with sex crimes, bail set at $100K

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Montague High School placed Ryan Thomas Wright, a physical education teacher, on administrative paid leave in early March after allegations emerged of an inappropriate relationship between him and a victim enrolled at the school.

Monday, Wright was arraigned in Muskegon County District Court for charges of third-degree sexual conduct. Chief Judge Raymond Kostrzewa presided, and set Wright’s bond at $100,000.

Wright allegedly performed sexual acts at Montague High School from June 20, 2016 through Feb. 27, 2017, and is charged with engaging in sexual penetration, oral sex, with a student between the ages of 16-18.

Wright is to not have contact with any children under the are of 16, expect for his own children. He must also not have any contact with the alleged victim.

According to the court, third-degree criminal sexual conduct is a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Wright’s probable cause hearing has been set for April 12, while his preliminary exam has been set for April 18.