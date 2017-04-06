From snow to shorts

WEST MICHIGAN- A lot of West Michigan saw some form of snow this morning as we had varying levels of cold air move into the region. We discussed previously that forecasting amounts of snowfall were difficult because of the nature of our temperatures being above freezing (see Ty’s article from yesterday.)

Totally different pictures from a dividing line of rain and snow near highway 131. For those that were “lucky” enough to see snow (depending on how you look at it,) it’ll be gone very soon anyway.

If you’ve gotten any snow, it will be gone in it’s entirety by Friday as a warmer airmass lifts to the north. 80s build to our southwest, and with a southwest wind, we’ll warm up significantly as well!

Temperatures will soar into the 60s and near 70 degrees by the weekend! Those who have stayed in Michigan during Spring Break: enjoy! Those who have left and returned? Thanks for bringing the warm weather back!