Rescue crews suspend search for missing man in Kalamazoo River

Posted 6:10 AM, April 8, 2017, by , Updated at 06:17AM, April 8, 2017

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich.-  The Search and Rescue team in Allegan County says it has to wait for better weather and water conditions to continue searching for a man who ended up in the Kalamazoo river Thursday night.

Crews spent all day Friday searching with no results.

The man divers are searching for has been identified as 34-year-old man from Colorado, Michael Baird, who was staying with family in West Michigan.

Neighbors called police after they spotted Baird having trouble in the water in the Plainwell and Otsego areas.

Rescuers did catch up to him at one point and tried tossing out a life preserver, but Baird wasn't able to grab it.

At this point, the search for Baird is now considered a recovery option.

