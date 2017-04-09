Fans say farewell to Joe Louis Arena

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DETROIT, Mich-- It's seen a lot of action since the Detroit Red Wings first hit the ice in 1979, and on Sunday, fans from across the globe gathered to say goodbye to the Joe Louis Arena.

Next season, the Red Wings will be playing in the new Little Caesars Arena. On Sunday, they played their last home game against New Jersey Devils, which they won 4 to 1.

Fans gathered on the famous steps, dressed in red and white to support the team. One couple even ended up getting married ahead of the puck drop.

"No idea we were getting married today, until we were walking up,” said Vincent Black.

Several former players were also in attendance, including Darren McCarty and former captain Steve Yzerman who is now the general manager for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

"I think that for us that we're here, it was an important part of our life, important part of our career. It was a special place to play, a special organization to play in," Steve Yzerman said on Sunday.

"Not just the players but the community, and whether you work here or you covered the team, whatever else, it’s everybody in it together,” said McCarty.

Aside from hockey games, the Joe Louis Arena has also hosted several concerts and large-scale events over the years.

Little Caesars Arena will open in September 2017 with Kid Rock performing four shows.