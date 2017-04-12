Dashcam video released in deadly police pursuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENTWOOD, Mich-- Investigators have released the dashcam footage taken by a state police cruiser during a high-speed chase.

The pursuit happened shortly after 10 p.m. on March 11. Investigators say a trooper tried to pull over Alex Torrez, who was 16-years-old at the time, because he was speeding and didn't have a valid driver's license. Instead of stopping, investigators say he took off, leading a trooper on a high speed chase.

The dashcam video, which was released to FOX 17 through the Freedom of Information Act, shows Torrez weaving through traffic and driving through red lights.

Investigators say he eventually slammed into a car driven by 21-year-old Tara Oskam at Broadmoor Avenue and 52nd Street. Oskam, who was a junior at Calvin College, died at the scene.

Torrez's passenger, 15-year-old David Torrez was also killed at the crash. Officials say the two were cousins.

Alex Torrez has been charged with two counts of 2nd Degree Murder and is being charged as an adult in the case. Prosecutors say evidence shows Torrez had alcohol, marijuana, and controlled substances in his system at the time of the crash.

Following the deadly pursuit, Michigan State Police said they have a list of seven criteria used to determine when to chase a suspect. They say this case met all of those factors and say the trooper was justified in the pursuit.