MSP: Chase that ended in fatal crash was justified

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Michigan State Police say the trooper who was pursuing a fleeing vehicle Saturday night before a fatal crash was following department protocol.

The crash happened after 10:00 p.m. on Broadmoor at 52nd Street in Kentwood. Tara Oskam, 21, a junior at Calvin College was killed in the collision. The passenger of the fleeing vehicle, David Torres, 15 was also killed. The driver is in the hospital and is facing charges.

Initial review of seven questions that officers have to consider before initiating a chase were followed, according to a Michigan State Police review in Rockford. The case will now be reviewed in Lansing as well. The Kent County Prosecutor will also be reviewing the case.

Police say they chase began when Trooper Christopher Bommarito observed the vehicle going 90mph in a 70mph zone. The chase went on for about five miles and police say that the suspect did slow down at intersections during the pursuit. Bommarito is a 20-year veteran with the department.

Police say they don't know why the driver fled from the officer.

