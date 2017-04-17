× Dogs on trial: hours-long hearing to determine animals’ fate

IONIA COUNTY, Mich– A hearing is underway at Ionia District Court to determine the fate of three dogs accused of killing a farmer’s goats and a cat in 2016.

In early July, Byron and Susan Vamvakias were watching their 3-year-old German Shephard, Major, along with their son-in-law’s two Pit Bull mixes Mario and Luigi. The Pits were comfort animals after the Purple Heart Recipient conducted four tours overseas.

While the dogs were in the Vamvakias’ care, the gate got loose, and the dogs escaped.

“They just had to push the corner of the panel out, and they were out,” Susan told FOX 17 last August. “Everyone was searching, and we were searching all day.”

The following evening, the dogs were found in the pen belonging to the farmer, near the dead animals. At the time, the couple said there was no way the dogs were responsible.

“There was no blood – not a trace of blood on any one of those dogs,” said Byron during a previous interview. “Those goats were completely bloated, covered in flies, and it had been obvious that they had been dead for quite some time.”

Even though they asserted the dogs couldn’t have done it, the Vamvakias signed their citations and believed the incident was over.

However, that has led to nearly a year of legal battles.

The dogs were originally ordered to be euthanized, but the owners were granted a new trial to present evidence which they say, exonerates the animals.

Of the three dogs in question, only two remain in the Ionia County Animal Shelter. The third dog, named Major, disappeared in September 2016 and hasn’t been found.

Monday’s hearing began at 1 p.m. and was still going on by 10 p.m. Several witnesses and experts took the stand during the hours-long hearing.

Nick Martin, owner of slain goats, drawing out his property in court for Ionia County dog hearing @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/tQvmTGoRNH — Doug Reardon (@ReardonReports) April 17, 2017