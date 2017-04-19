× Stray bullet barely misses girl’s main artery, parents say

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Parents of an 11-year-old girl who was accidentally shot over the weekend say she is home from the hospital recovering in what turned out to be the “best case scenario.”

Hib Kuiper says his oldest daughter Morgan was jumping on the trampoline in their backyard on Saturday when she was hit by a stray bullet.

Ottawa County deputies said it appeared someone was target practicing nearby when the bullet missed a backstop.

Kuiper said he was told the bullet traveled from nearly one mile away before hitting his daughter in her shoulder.

The bullet became lodged between two nerves and a main artery, but surgery to remove it was successful, Kuiper said. No further artery reconstruction was necessary.

“It was the best case scenario,” Kuiper told FOX 17 by phone Wednesday. “We really trust that God is in control of all things.”

Authorities say they’ve not yet completed their investigation, but all those involved are cooperating.

The case has not yet been forwarded to the prosecutor’s office to determine whether charges will be filed.