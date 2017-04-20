× ‘Baron the Dog’ enjoying his new life after being found mutilated in Detroit

DETROIT, Mich– More than three months after a Rottweiler-Mix was found wandering the streets of Detroit with his ears and nose cut off, ‘Baron the Dog’ is enjoying his new life.

The Michigan Humane Society posted a Facebook update on Thursday saying he’s settling in with his new family just fine, and is both healthy and happy.

The organization was also able to reunite Baron with the Mr. Fitts, the man who rescued him after finding him injured.

Baron was adopted in March, a few weeks after he underwent surgery to fix his nose and repair injuries he sustained to his tail.

The person who attacked Baron still hasn’t been found. Anyone with information can call the Michigan Humane Society Hotline at 313-872-3401.