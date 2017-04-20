× Source of the ‘boom’ revealed; no charges to be filed

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Kent County Sheriff’s Department has determined the source of the explosion heard throughout a portion of southern Kent County Saturday night.

Detectives say that the source of the explosion was in the 7100 block of Wilson Avenue SW where the persons responsible had mixed a large amount of Binary X with ammonium nitrate and then shot it with a high-powered rifle, causing the explosion.

The explosion was heard through Byron Township and portions of Wyoming and Grandville at about 8:30pm.

Detectives say that the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad and the Kent County Prosecutor has determined that those responsible followed all laws about detonating and transporting the materials and no charges are being filed.