Body found on beach believed to be missing man

Posted 7:59 PM, April 22, 2017, by , Updated at 08:00PM, April 22, 2017

Ryan Walsworth, 50. (Oceana County Sheriff's Office)

PENTWATER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police believe the body of a man missing since Feb. was found on the Lake Michigan shoreline Saturday morning.

Ryan Walsworth, 50, was reported missing by family on Feb. 13. Authorities found Walsworth’s truck a few days later.

Workers at a construction site near the Pentwater Pier reported seeing the body on the beach Saturday morning and alerted Oceana County deputies.

The body was partially covered in sand, according to a release from the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office.

“We are very confident that these are the remains of Mr. Ryan Walsworth,” Sheriff Craig Mast said the news release. “We ask that the public keep the family in their prayers.”

Walsworth’s body was found approximately three miles south of where his truck was located in the days after he was reported missing, according to investigators.

In the days immediately after Walsworth went missing a U.S Coast Guard helicopter with thermal imaging equipment searched the shoreline and dunes, along with family and friends on the ground. A volunteer pilot also assisted in the search.

Walsworth had been dealing with depression, authorities said in February. No foul play was suspected.

The body is being taken to Spectrum Hospital in Grand Rapids for an autopsy.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s