Sheriff: Doctor performs liposuction in pole barn, under investigation for criminal charges

GLENN, Mich. – Possible criminal charges are being considered for the doctor allegedly responsible for performing liposuctions in a pole barn.

Allegan County Sheriff Frank Baker says the investigation is being turned over to Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) and the Allegan County Health Department after investigators learned the doctor was performing the procedures in the building along 114th Avenue in Glenn.

“Our deputies were called to respond to that location in Glenn regarding a subject who was having difficulty breathing,” Sheriff Baker said.

A permit on the door along with residents we spoke with point to Dr. Bradley Bastow. According to the physician’s website bodylasersculpting.com, they have multiple locations in South Haven, Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo.

“This is something new to us,” Sheriff Baker said. “We’ve not had anything similar to that, that I can recall.”

Allegan County authorities say the doctor may have endangered patients and the public by performing liposuctions in a pole barn. The sheriff’s department is now working with multiple agencies to determine whether or not the doctor’s conduct is criminal.

“Our detectives will be meeting with our prosecutor’s office, the health dept. and LARA in an effort to determine if any of these violations will be criminal,” said Sheriff Baker. “If they are, at that time then we’ll proceed but right now we’re turning over the information to them so they can follow through.”

A police report received by the health department expressed concern that appropriate biohazard standards may not have been followed at the Glenn location. The health department says the building doesn’t have a certificate of occupancy and has not been authorized for business activities.

Public records with the state obtained by FOX 17 show this isn’t Dr. Bastow’s first bout of trouble. He was cited in 2013 on a number of different violations by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, including the failure to properly handle medical instruments and failing to ensure proper radiation safety.

Health officers are advising anyone who’s undergone surgery at this location and have any signs of infection such as fever, redness, and swelling to seek immediate medical care.