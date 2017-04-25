× Donations pour in after equipment theft threatens Muskegon softball league’s season

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A softball season in jeopardy of being over before it even started is getting a second chance thanks to concerned members of the community.

Over $500 worth of equipment was stolen from Muskegon West Little League Softball, including bats and all of their catcher’s equipment.

After FOX 17’s original story aired Monday, there was a big outpouring of support for the girls in the league, and thousands of dollars in donations were offered by a variety of people.

“Hundreds of responses; I had text messages, phone calls, people calling my office and everything,” said Muskegon West Director Kashara Roberts.

John Koval, a Grand Rapids business owner, took to social media after hearing about the team and asked others to help save the league’s season.

“For all my ball players out there, if anybody is wanting to help out and has some old catcher’s gear or bats or something, I’m going to put some of my company money getting something for these little girls,” he said.

Roberts said they received donations from a variety of softball organizations as well as anonymous contributions from people out of state.

“It hasn’t even stopped,” she said. “There’s probably estimated about $4,000 or $5,000 worth of equipment that’s going to be given from my friends and the group that helped me out.”

In addition to the nearly $5,000 in equipment, Koval also started a GoFundMe page for the team. He also wants to help stop any future break-ins from happening.

“I’ve actually had people reach out and say they would like to help them secure their building a little bit better for them,” he said.

John says West Michigan softball has a lot of heart for fellow players, and they are there to give support to each other.

Roberts said she is blown away from the showing of support and can’t thank everyone enough.