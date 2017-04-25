Kalamazoo residents meet with police to derail the ‘X-Train’

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Residents who are fed up with a group of party-goers destroying their neighborhood met with Kalamazoo Police Tuesday to try and put an end to the “X-Train.”

The community leaders met with police at Mount Zion Church.

Monday, we showed you cell phone video of this past weekend’s “X-Train” in the north side neighborhood. Police and residents describe it as a caravan of sometimes as many as 100 cars parading through the neighborhood with loud music, leaving behind a trail of litter, broken bottles and damaged property.

Residents told police that it doesn’t only just happen on the weekends, but weekdays as well, and they are tired of it.

“We’d prefer if people would just stay home,” said Captain David Boysen Tuesday. “We want people to have a good time…I mean enough is enough, go home and go to bed. You don’t have to have something to do every second. Go sleep. Sleep is an option and our residents want to sleep.”

Police say they’ve been hearing complaints about the “X-Train” for years and they’ve taken them all seriously. They arrested 20 people over the weekend on 29 criminal charges, including drug possession and driving while intoxicated.

They say they’ll be out again this weekend, trying to stop the “X-Train.”