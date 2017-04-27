× Doctor’s office failed building code inspection thrice

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — The pole barn where a doctor is accused of performing liposuctions failed three building inspections, according to Ganges Township officials.

Ganges Township supervisor John Herbert confirmed to FOX 17 that in May 2016, Dr. Bradley Bastow took out a permit to turn his pole barn at 6990 114th Avenue into a medical office. Three times since the change, the office failed building code inspections. The most recent inspection was April 17.

Possible criminal charges may be pending for Bastow, after a patient experiencing a medical emergency at the barn prompted an investigation into him performing liposuctions at the location. The health department said in a police report that the building hasn’t been authorized for business activities and expressed concern that appropriate biohazard standards may not have been met.

According to Dr. Bastow’s website bodylasersculpting.com, he has locations in South Haven, Grand Rapids, and Kalamazoo.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Department is working with other agencies to see if the doctor’s conduct is criminal.

In 2013, Dr. Bastow was cited by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission on several violations, including the failure to properly handle medical instruments and failing to ensure proper radiation safety.