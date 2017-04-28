Morning Buzz: 79th White Elephant Sale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Shoppers are making their way into the 79th annual YMCA’s White Elephant Sale.

It’s 80,000 square-feet of used and new items from antiques, toys, furniture, housewares, fabric and clothing to even a van.

The sale is raising funds for kids to attend Camp Manitou-Lin.

Early birds paid $5 to get in at 8 a.m., while it’s free starting at 9:30 Friday and Saturday.

They accept cash, checks and credit cards for items over $10.

All details can be found on Facebook.

2. Food Network’s Iron Chef America judge Mario Rizzotti is bringing his “4 The Love of Italian Food” tour to Grand Rapids.

For $100 people can dine with the Italian culinary expert at Osteria Rossa in Downtown Grand Rapids on May 11.

Attendees will be treated to a three hour long dining experience straight from Rome. Seating is limited and reservations are recommended.

Rizzotti was recently in West Michigan as part of a tour through Meijer stores and joined us on the Fox 17 Morning Mix.

3. The Lake Express Ferry launches on Friday, April 28.

The four-engine powered ferry will start traveling back and forth from Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Muskegon, Michigan.

The trip is about 2.5 hours long across the lake. Along with nearly 250 passengers, the ferry also carries cars and motorcycles.

The ferry will be making two roundtrips daily until June 15, and then will increase it to three roundtrips after June 16.

For travel specials and ticket rates, visit lake-express.com.

4. Mutant spiders and death defying heights await for those brave enough to try it at Six Flags Great America’s new Drop of Doom ride.

Drop of Doom is a virtual reality ride where riders battle to save themselves and the city from attacking spiders. Once riders reach the top, they’ll drop 22 stories.

The ride opens on Saturday, but will only run until Memorial Day.

5. Hi-C is leaving McDonald's starting at the beginning of May.

In its place, the restaurant is introducing a new drink called Sprite Tropic Berry.

It will be sold exclusively at McDonald’s as part of its deal with Coca-Cola.