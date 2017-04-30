× Heavy rain, severe storms a threat through tonight

WEST MICHIGAN — Along with the possibility of flooding along local rivers and streams, severe weather is possible late this afternoon into this evening for parts of the FOX 17 viewing area. A warm front will slowly make its way towards the area over the next 12 hours, and will make it as far north as the I-94 corridor by this evening. This warm front could generate rotating thunderstorms capable of an isolated tornado or two. The cold front that will quickly follow could produce a line of storms with damaging wind gusts. Here is a look at that frontal system as of this early morning writing:

Periods of rain are still possible across much of the area as well. Therefore, a Flood Watch or a Flash Flood Watch remain in effect until 8 AM tomorrow for most of the area. For more information on these watches, click here to see a previous article written by Meteorologist Kevin Craig.

Heavy rain and non-severe thunderstorms will move through the area later this morning and possibly this afternoon:

Late this afternoon and this evening, severe thunderstorms are possible along and south of I-94:

The main severe threat will be damaging winds, with isolated tornadoes being a secondary threat:

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are still possible through tomorrow morning:

With the rain tapering off on Monday, highs will get up to around 60° for most of the area. Cooler air will continue to filter in behind a cold front, and this will lead to highs struggling to get to 50° on Tuesday. A gradual warming trend with dry weather is expected Wednesday through Saturday.