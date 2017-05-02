× Authorities identify teen killed outside Muskegon Twp. bowling alley

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich – Authorities in Muskegon County have identified a 15-year-old who was shot and killed in the parking lot of a nearby bowling alley Monday evening.

The Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office says officers were dispatched to the Northway Lanes Bowling Center shortly before 7:00 p.m. Emergency medical personnel provided treatment to the 15-year-old before he was transported to Hackley Hospital. Authorities say emergency resuscitation efforts were not successful, with the apparent cause of death being a gunshot wound.

The Prosecutor’s Office says the victim’s mother was at the scene of shooting. The victim has been identified as Davion Hewlett, a student at Muskegon High School.

Authorities say it appears Hewlett was at the bowling alley just prior to the shooting to participate in a driver’s training class held inside a conference room at the bowling alley.

Although the investigation into the shooting is in its preliminary stages, the Prosecutor’s Office says police are investigating Hewlett’s death as an accidental shooting. Two people are in police custody following the shooting, with the Prosecutor’s Office saying a decision on possible charges will be determined within the next 24 hours.

The Prosecutor’s Office says shortly after the shooting officers made contact with an armed subject walking away from the bowling alley who they chased into a residential neighborhood. Authorities say the armed individual then pointed the firearm at himself for approximately one hour threatening to harm himself. The Prosecutor’s Office says police negotiators were able to convince the armed subject to lay down his weapon, taking him into custody.

Authorities say they’re not looking for anyone else in connection to this shooting, adding there is no public threat following the incident.

A second individual was also taken into custody without incident following the shooting for review of possible unrelated charges.

This is a developing story.