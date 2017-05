PETOSKEY, Mich. – Good news for Eastwood, the last dog left at a northern Michigan shelter after an “Empty the Shelter” weekend event.

More than 80 applications came in for Eastwood, a disabled dog at the Little Traverse Bay Humane Society, after his plight was shared on the organization’s Facebook page. FOX 17 learned Tuesday afternoon that Eastwood will have a new home.

