Family member taken away in ambulance during vigil for teen shot and killed

MUSKEGON, Mich-- A vigil held on Tuesday evening for 15-year-old Davion Hewlett took an unexpected turn.

Several friends and family members gathered off Amity Avenue to remember the teenager, with candles being lit and stories being exchanged.

However, after the pastor and family members at the event asked for privacy to grieve, a scream was heard. A family member was then seen being carried out by two men, with a young girl shouting she wanted to go with her mother.

Two ambulances responded to the scene.

At this point, the extent of that emergency is not known.

Davion Hewlett was a sophomore at Muskegon High School. He was shot in the parking lot of a bowling alley Monday night, following a driver's education class. He was taken to Hackley Hospital but didn't survive.

The case remains under investigation, but at this point, officials believe the shooting was accidental.

Two people were taken into custody in connection to the shooting, but it's unclear if charges will be filed.

A crisis management team was sent to Muskegon High School to help students and staff cope with the loss.