GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We brought you a story last week about two brothers who own Flo’s Pizzeria and Sports Bar. This morning they boarded an international flight to Parma, Italy. The United States Pizza Team will be meeting Dan and David Uccello, along with their chef later today.

This is the largest pizza competition in the world,crowning the champion for the best pizza. The team will be there for one week, competing against 600 teams from 32 countries.