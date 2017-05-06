× Person of interest in deadly Battle Creek shooting found in Illinois

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A person of interest in the deadly shooting of a 63-year-old man Friday was found and is being questioned in Illinois.

Brian Zanetti was arrested Saturday in Illinois on unrelated charges, according to a news release from Battle Creek police.

Zanetti is a relative of Frank Zanetti, who was shot and killed Friday at his business, Battle Creek Tile and Mosaic in Urbandale.

He is not considered a suspect at this time. The suspect, who police say remains at large, covered his face with a bandanna during the shooting.

Police say the person who shot Zanetti went to the business and asked specifically for him.

Police said the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.