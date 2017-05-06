Police: Arrest made in deadly GR double shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Police in Grand Rapids say they have made an arrest in connection to a deadly double shooting in Grand Rapids Friday.
It happened on Grandville SW just before 4:30 p.m. Friday when a suspect opened fire on two men outside of a busy salon.
We're told a 23-year-old man was killed and another was injured.
Later on Friday, police in Wyoming and Grand Rapids surrounded a home searching for the suspect but it was unsuccessful.
That suspect has not yet been identified but we will continue to keep you posted.