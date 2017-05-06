Police: Arrest made in deadly GR double shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Police in Grand Rapids say they have made an arrest in connection to a deadly double shooting in Grand Rapids Friday.

It happened on Grandville SW just before 4:30 p.m. Friday when a suspect opened fire on two men outside of a busy salon.

We're told a 23-year-old man was killed and another was injured.

Later on Friday, police in Wyoming and Grand Rapids surrounded a home searching for the suspect but it was unsuccessful.

That suspect has not yet been identified but we will continue to keep you posted.