Body of missing fisherman found in Lake Michigan

Active search on Lake Michigan for missing boater (May 10, 2017)

MUSKEGON, Mich. – The Muskegon County Sheriff reports that the body of a missing fisherman has been found.

The body found this morning is believed to be Donald Schiele, 65, of Rockford, according to the sheriff’s office. They say his body was found in about 15 feet of water near where Schiele’s boat was recovered on Wednesday.

Schiele apparently fell off his boat in Lake Michigan Wednesday morning about 300 yards offshore of Fruitland Township.

We’ll have more details when they become available.

