State police release more details in crash that killed Norton Shores officer

Posted 3:27 PM, May 12, 2017, by , Updated at 03:29PM, May 12, 2017

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Police are releasing more details in the crash that killed Norton Shores Police Officer Jon Ginka.

Norton Shores Police Officer Jon Ginka

Ginka was killed early Wednesday when his police cruiser left a roadway and struck a tree.

Michigan State Police said Friday afternoon that their preliminary investigation shows Officer Ginka was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash, and that they do not believe excessive speed was a factor.

Other findings that were outlined in a brief press release issued by state police say that the police cruiser traveled about 145 feet off the road, and struck the tree at a speed of 46 miles per hour.

Scene of the Fatal Crash

According to the release Michigan State Police sent Friday, the data recorder inside the vehicle apparently showed that “Officer Ginka took his foot off the accelerator and put his foot on the brake just prior to collision with the tree, with no serviceable braking to slow the vehicle.”

Police say they expect autopsy results to be available by the end of May.

A visitation for Ginka will be held at The Lee Chapel on Monday, May 15 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and again from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church on Dykstra Road.

