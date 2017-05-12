× Muskegon daycare owner faces neglect charge after infant death

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The operator of a Muskegon home daycare is facing a neglect charge after the April death of a 1-year-old child.

The Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office says Keysha Michelle Collins, 49, is charged with second-degree neglect in the death of Korey Brown.

Brown was found unresponsive April 14 by his mother when she went to Keysha’s Keepers home daycare to pick him up along with his three siblings.

Collins is accused of failing “to adequately supervise the children in her care” and was also allegedly in violation of some licensing requirements at the time of Brown’s death, according to a release from the prosecutor’s office.

“The alleged licensing violations include being asleep while children were known to be awake, having too many children in her care without an assistant caregiver present, and providing improper sleeping accommodations for the victim and other children,” the statement from the prosecutor’s office says.

The prosecutor’s office says Collins is not accused of directly harming Brown and the investigation into who injured him is ongoing.

Police previously said an 8-year-old child was a “person of interest” in Korey’s death.