× Tour de Grand Haven hopes to ‘Save the Catwalk’

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Students who are part of the student senate at Grand Haven High School are hoping their Tour de Grand Haven bike tour fundraiser will help raise money to restore the iconic Grand Haven pier and catwalk.

The event is happening Saturday, May 13 at 8 a.m. and is open to all bicyclists. The tour will consist of two routes: a 10 and 33-mile course which both begin at the YMCA at Mulligan’s Hollow.

The tour will end at City Beach with a cookout.

The student-run organization has started a Facebook page for the event, where you can find a link to purchase tickets. Tickets cost $40 for adults and those younger than 18 and older than 65 can get tickets for $20.

“Not only is it’s beauty praised by local residents, but also by all those who visit,” the Facebook page reads.