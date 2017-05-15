Flags to be lowered for Norton Shores police officer

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder has ordered U.S. and state flags to be lowered in honor of a western Michigan police officer who died last week while on duty.

Flags will be lowered to half-staff Tuesday on all state buildings and within the Capitol Complex for Norton Shores Officer Jonathan Ginka. Snyder says in a release that Ginka “was a dedicated officer and will be deeply missed.”

A service also has been scheduled for Tuesday morning at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in North Muskegon.

Ginka was alone in his cruiser early Wednesday when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. The 34-year-old died at a hospital.

He had been with the department for 10 years.

