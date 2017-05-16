Flags at half-staff to honor probation agent killed in crash

Posted 2:49 PM, May 16, 2017, by

Candice Dunn (Photo provided by the Michigan Department of Corrections)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Rick Snyder has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags at half-staff Wednesday at state buildings and within the Capitol complex to honor probation agent Candice Dunn who was among five people killed in a traffic crash.

Snyder’s office says flags should be returned to full-staff on Thursday.

Dunn died May 9 after the SUV she was in was struck by a car in Oceola Township, northwest of Detroit. Police say the car’s driver failed to stop at a stop sign.

The 35-year-old Dunn was returning home from a state Corrections Department banquet where she was celebrated as parole/probation agent of the year.

Dunn’s mother and another person in the SUV also were killed. Two passengers in the car were killed.

Both drivers and another passenger in the car were hurt.

