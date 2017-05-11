Probation agent of the year killed in crash with 4 others

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OCEOLA TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- One of the victims in a crash that killed 5 people in Livingston County late Tuesday night was a decorated corrections officer.

Candice Dunn, 36, was returning home from a state Corrections Department banquet where she was honored as parole/probation agent of the year.

“Everyone here is in disbelief and shock. She was beloved by everybody,” said Michigan Department of Corrections spokesperson Chris Gautz. “Yesterday was such a high and a celebration of the work she did.”

The crash happened about 35 miles northwest of Detroit. Police say a car driven by a young man ran a stop sign sign and T-boned the car with Dunn and her 70-year-old mother. Both were killed, as well as three others in the other vehicle.

Three more people were taken to the hospital in critical condition, including the drivers.

Attorney General Bill Schuette released the following statement after learning of her death:

"Agent Dunn was a dedicated member of the Michigan Department of Corrections in Oakland County for 12 years. As evidenced by her recently being named the 2017 Parole Agent of the Year, Agent Dunn was committed to seeing those under her supervision succeed and helping guide them to a life free of crime. She will be remembered for that immense dedication to improving the lives of others and to making her community a better place. Our thoughts and prayers are with Agent Dunn's family, friends and colleagues in this very difficult time."

Governor Snyder also expressed his condolences, noting this week has been hard given the deaths of three law enforcement personnel in the state, all from crashes. Kent County corrections officer Russell Stonehouse died Sunday after a single-vehicle rollover in Montcalm County. Wednesday, Norton Shores officer Jonathan Ginka died when his cruiser left the road and hit a tree.

"The outpouring of support and fond memories from people who knew and worked with these professionals shows how much each of them will be missed in their communities," Snyder said in a statement.