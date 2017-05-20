× Football game to benefit Ricker brothers battling cancer

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — The West Michigan community is coming together for a special football game Saturday afternoon with proceeds going towards the Ricker brothers.

Brison and Preston Ricker are both battling cancer and their family is dealing with a huge amount of medical bills.

Today the Michigan Patriots football team is hosting a game at Skinner Field, 90 Cedar St NE, in Cedar Springs at 5 p.m.

Tickets are only $5 and kids 12 and under get in free.

All proceeds will go towards the Ricker brothers medical bills.

This is just one of two fundraisers happening for the boys this weekend.

On Sunday, May 21 there is a special 5k run/walk event dubbed ‘Running for the Rickers’ which starts at Cedar Springs Middle School.

You can register by clicking here or on site the day of the race. Entrance to run or walk is a $35 donation for adults, $20 for athletes ages 13-18, and $10 for children 12 or younger.