× Prosecutor rules GRPD justified in shooting Malik Carey

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Kent County Prosecutor has ruled a Grand Rapids police officer was justified in shooting and killing an 18-year-old man earlier this month.

Prosecutor Chris Becker released his findings of the investigation Tuesday afternoon.

Malik Carey was shot and killed by police while in his car in the 1300 block of Dickinson SE on May 3. Police said that Carey refused to comply with officers’ commands, produced a handgun and fired at the officers. He says officers returned fire until the suspect was unable to continue shooting.

We’ll have more details from the announcement in a live report and interview at 4:00pm on FOX 17 News.