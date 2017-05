GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Grand Rapids.

The incident happened around noon in the 1300 block of Dickinson SE.

We are told that no officers have been hurt, but a suspect was shot.

We’ll have more from the scene when it becomes available.

Heavy Police presence in 1300 blk of Dickinson St SE. Pls stay away from area. More info to follow pic.twitter.com/KlLx1QisdN — Grand Rapids Police (@GrandRapidsPD) May 3, 2017