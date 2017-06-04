× Dutch Girl Brewery items up for auction

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — The recently closed Dutch Girl Brewery is giving future brewers a head start by selling their remaining equipment.

The brewery opened in 2015 and less than two years later shut its doors and filed for bankruptcy.

We’re told their remaining assets will be available in an online auction on June 27 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Before the auction, people can see the equipment before the sale on June 26 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m as well as the day of the sale.