Family says victim who allegedly fell from van remains in critical condition

EMMETT TWP., Mich. — We are learning more about the woman who is clinging to life after allegedly falling out of a moving van near Battle Creek Friday.

The family of 41-year-old Jodi Thompson tells FOX 17 that she is a loving mother, always there for everyone, and is known for being a shoulder to lean on for support.

Her family says her boyfriend was driving the van when she allegedly fell out of it on East Michigan Avenue Friday. The driver left the scene of the accident and his car was later tracked down by police.

Police say this couple “does not have a very good history”.

The investigation is still ongoing and police say the man that was driving has been interviewed but no charges have been filed.