No more vet trips for ‘Stinger the Dog’ for the next six months

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich– Good news for a dog who’s become a local celebrity.

Over the weekend, the animal rescue Luvnpupz learned that Stinger won’t need to visit a veterinarian for another six months. They shared the news with the public in a Facebook post.

It’s big news for the Pit Bull mix, who first gained national attention in September 2016, after his owners abandoned him after he was stung by hundreds of bees and had a severe allergic reaction. He was later diagnosed with an autoimmune disease.

Since then, he’s continued to recover in the care of Luvnpupz.

Due to the cost of his ongoing care, he won’t be adopted out. However, he’s become an ambassador for the rescue, attending several local events to help raise awareness about animal welfare.

He’s also become quite popular on social media, receiving hundreds, even thousands of ‘likes’ on all of his Facebook photos and videos.

Luvnpupz currently has several animals up for adoption.

If you’re interested in adding a pet to your family, the rescue is having a ‘Meet and Greet’ event at Pet Supplies Plus this Saturday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The event is happening at the location at 2033 28th St. SW in Wyoming.