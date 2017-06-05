No more vet trips for ‘Stinger the Dog’ for the next six months

Posted 6:59 PM, June 5, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich– Good news for a dog who’s become a local celebrity.

Over the weekend, the animal rescue Luvnpupz learned that Stinger won’t need to visit a veterinarian for another six months. They shared the news with the public in a Facebook post.

It’s big news for the Pit Bull mix, who first gained national attention in September 2016, after his owners abandoned him after he was stung by hundreds of bees and had a severe allergic reaction. He was later diagnosed with an autoimmune disease.

Since then, he’s continued to recover in the care of Luvnpupz.

Left October 2016, Right February 2017

Due to the cost of his ongoing care, he won’t be adopted out. However, he’s become an ambassador for the rescue, attending several local events to help raise awareness about animal welfare.

He’s also become quite popular on social media, receiving hundreds, even thousands of ‘likes’ on all of his Facebook photos and videos.

Luvnpupz currently has several animals up for adoption.

If you’re interested in adding a pet to your family, the rescue is having a ‘Meet and Greet’ event at Pet Supplies Plus this Saturday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The event is happening at the location at 2033 28th St. SW in Wyoming.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s