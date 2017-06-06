× Woman dies after reportedly falling out of van

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say a woman who fell out a van last week has died.

Jodi Thompson, 41, suffered massive head trauma after reportedly fell out of a moving van Friday.

Thompson’s family told FOX 17 her boyfriend was driving the van when she allegedly fell out. Police say he left the scene after she fell. He was interviewed by police but no charges were filed.

Police say the couple “does not have a very good history.”

Emmett Township police say they were told a white Chevy Blazer may have followed the van Thompson fell out of. Police would like to talk to anyone inside that vehicle or any other possible witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 269-968-9303.