× No charges filed in connection to Galesburg fighting death

GALESBURG, Mich. — No charges will be filed for the death of Ryan Cole, who died in February after a fight.

Cole, 22, was found lying unconscious on a cement balcony after a fight at the Country View apartments in Galesburg. He didn’t have a pulse and died after being taken to the hospital.

“The investigation turned up no evidence of an intent to injure Cole,” Kalamazoo County Assistant Prosecutor Scott Brower told FOX 17. He went on to say there was no evidence to suggest that a “reasonable person” would have believed that Cole’s death was going to be the expected outcome of the fight.

Galesburg police turned the case over to the prosecutor’s office in May and requested charges be filed against another man. The prosecution says police told them there was a lot alcohol and aggression at the party – and that during the fight – Cole was being held down on the pavement. Police say he died from positional asphyxiation.

Cole’s friends told FOX 17 after he was a father-to-be, and recently moved back to Galesburg to live with his mother.