Father remembers daughter shot, killed in apparent domestic dispute

BALTIMORE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man is mourning the loss of his daughter after police say she was killed in what appears to be a domestic incident early Sunday morning.

Investigators were called to a home in the 6900 block of Bird Road around 2 a.m. on reports of a man with a gunshot wound to his neck. When crews arrived they found Nathan Farrell, 31, injured. 26-year-old Cheyenne Bowling was found dead at the scene.

"She's gone, my oldest is gone," said Dan Fighter, Cheyenne's father. "She'll never come back."

Investigators say it appears just two shots were fired during the incident, leading them to believe it was a domestic situation.

A suspect was taken into custody shortly after 10 a.m.

Investigators have not identified the suspect, but relatives say it's Cheyenne's husband, Ralph. Fighter says the two had an abusive relationship, and that Cheyenne wanted a divorce.

"If he couldn't have her, nobody could have her and that's exactly what he's got," Fighter told FOX 17. "Anybody with children who can possibly go through this, you never know. I didn't dream that this kind of trouble was ever going on."

During the course of the investigation, police and firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire at a residence off Coats Grove Road. At this point, they believe it's related to the fatal shooting.